Tri-Academy falls 44-2, prepares for last game

NEWBERRY — The Tri-Academy Eagles fell to the Calhoun Academy Cavaliers 44-2 Friday night, after the game was called early due to an injury.

The game started off with the Cavaliers making it onto the board three minutes into the game, the two point conversion was good and they led 8-0. They would score again a few minutes later, with another good conversion, doubling their score.

Tri-Academy would get a safety in the beginning of the second, putting two points on the board. However, the Cavaliers would respond with two additional touchdowns, one with a good conversion and one without. They went into halftime leading 30-2.

The Cavaliers would score twice more before the game was called, with one good conversion and one not good. This would get them to the final score of 44-2.

In the beginning of the fourth quarter, Ethan Myers suffered a head injury, and the game was called.

“Ethan Myers suffered a severe concussion and will miss most of this week in school. His spirits are good and he would like to play again but that won’t be the case. Matt Hegler is also undergoing knee surgery this Tuesday,” said Head Coach Dan Dickerson.

Dickerson added that they will have to make several personnel changes to deal with the loss of Ethan. This will mean things will be a bit different for this week’s game against Laurens Academy.

“We’ve got a good bunch of boys who should handle this adversity well,” Dickerson said.

When it comes to playing Laurens Academy, Dickerson said they are about the same as Tri-Academy. They are capable of big plays, but liable to give them us as well.

This week’s game will also be the last for the Eagles this season.

Kick off will be at 7:30 p.m. at Laurens Academy.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

