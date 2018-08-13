Mitchell graduates from Academy

Deputy Sheriff De’Quan Mitchell is Newberry County Sheriff’s Office’s most recent graduate from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy. - Courtesy photo Deputy Sheriff De’Quan Mitchell is Newberry County Sheriff’s Office’s most recent graduate from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy. -

NEWBERRY — Deputy Sheriff De’Quan Mitchell is the most recent graduate of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell recently completed and graduated from a 12 Week Basic Law Enforcement Training Program term at the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy and is now a commissioned Class I Certified S.C. Law Enforcement Officer. Mitchell began working with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer in 2017.

He is a 2013 graduate of Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School in Ridgeland, where he was an athlete and musician. Mitchell decided he would further serve his community and country when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He completed U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Training in October 2013 and is currently ranked as a Lance Corporal-U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

After having come to Newberry College as a student athlete, Mitchell decided to make Newberry County a more permanent location and decided to pursue a career path in law enforcement.

Mitchell is the son of De’Edra Mitchell, of Ridgeland, a financial relationship specialist with Regions Bank, and the grandson of Rev. Dr. Dave A. Mitchell III, pastor-New Zion Baptist Church, Ridgeland.

