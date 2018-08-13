Students grow award winning cabbage

Third graders at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary participated in the Bonnie Plant Farms Mega Cabbage Growing Contest growing a record-breaking cabbage weighing 27.5 pounds. - Courtesy photo Third graders at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary participated in the Bonnie Plant Farms Mega Cabbage Growing Contest growing a record-breaking cabbage weighing 27.5 pounds. -

PROSPERITY — Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School’s third graders participated in Bonnie Plant Farms Mega Cabbage Growing Contest. Each third grader was provided a cabbage and a sheet of growing instructions in early March.

Students at PRE planted and cared for the leftover plants and were able to break the school’s record set in 2016. The previous record was 14 pounds, growing conditions this year allowed them to almost double their record. This year’s cabbage weighed 27.5 pounds.

Prosperity-Rikard is a Farm to School site and was recently paid a visit by the S.C. Department of Agriculture to see their successful 19 raised garden beds. Students will be featured in the Market Bulletin’s upcoming edition.

