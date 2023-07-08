GREENVILLE — Rotary Club of Newberry members and spouses attended the Rotary District 7750 Awards and Induction ceremony on Friday, June 23 at the Greenville Marriott.

WKDK’s Jimmie Coggins, the Voice of Newberry, was master of ceremony for the event. Clubs throughout western South Carolina were recognized and honored for their successes this year. Scott Sandor, current Newberry club president, accepted the Silver Level Award for its contributions to the community and to Rotary. Kimberly Kitchens, as an assistant district governor, was recognized for her dedication to the clubs she supports and mentors. Donna Lominack, incoming Newberry club president, accepted the Governor’s Banner from the Lancaster club, thus signaling the Newberry club as the home club of the district governor. Renee Stubbs took the oath and accepted the responsibility of leading District 7750 for the coming year.

Her year as district governor began July 1, 2023. To wrap the evening, Foster Senn led the four-way test: “Of all the things we say or do. Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build good will and better friends? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”