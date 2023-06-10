NEWBERRY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District and Keep Newberry County Beautiful recently announced the winners of their 2023 scholarships programs.

Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District awarded two $1,000 scholarships to students from or attending a secondary school in Newberry County pursuing a degree related to agriculture, wildlife biology, forestry, Ag education, environmental natural resources field or any related field and who have achieved positive academic records.

From Prosperity, William Hamilton Folk, a second-year student attending the Tri County Technical Bridge to Clemson is enrolled in forestry resource management with a minor in agribusiness. His winning application gauged the topic: “What is one thing you hope to have people understand about resource conservation practices in the future?”

Emma Wicker, from Little Mountain, attends Newberry College as a second-year honors college student. She has her sights set on biology and environmental studies.

Keep Newberry County Beautiful awarded two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors or current college students from or attending secondary school in Newberry County. Their essay questions: “Why are you committed to pursuing this intended degree, and what experience in your life helped to create this decision?”

Dianna Moore, a graduate from Mid-Carolina High School, is attending the Bridge to Clemson Program at Tri County Technical with a focus on animal and veterinary science. Moore attended the Clemson Commissioners School last summer and spoke about her experience at the NSWCD’s annual banquet.

Wicker was also awarded the KNCB scholarship.

“Congratulations and best wishes for your future accomplishments,” said Crista Lukoski, district coordinator for the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District.