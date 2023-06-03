NEWBERRY COUNTY — If you want to know what kind of economic impact Newberry Electric Cooperative has had recently on the community it serves, just ask. There are lots of people who sing the cooperative’s praises for its commitment to job creation, commercial and industrial investment and service reliability.

“Any significant economic development in this county will go through Newberry Electric,” said S.C. Rep. Joe White, who has worked closely with the cooperative to continue Newberry County’s growth since being elected last November.

Rick Farmer, director at Newberry County Economic Development, has seen firsthand how the cooperative’s active role leads to new industries and jobs. Newberry Electric’s investments in spec buildings and improvements to the county’s two industrial parks have created more than 2,000 jobs over the past decade. In the last five years, the county has seen capital investments totaling over $107 million.

“For more than 75 years, Newberry Electric has been the tip of the spear with respect to developing this community,” said Farmer. “They are a huge ally for local growth. More than that, they are a prime mover, and we couldn’t do what we do without them.”

Newberry Electric’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Avery, said promoting a community like Newberry County is an advantage when recruiting industry to the area.

“We have a great quality of life for their employees and management team,” he said. “We push the small-town experience, our city of friendly folks and the many things that make quality of life here great.”

Avery also says the partnerships the co-op enjoys make a big difference, starting with the state’s top executive.

“Economic development in this state starts with the governor’s office,” says Avery. “Gov. McMaster has maintained pro-business policies and education programs that develop our workforce—of course companies want to come here.”

Avery also touts Newberry Electric’s partnership with the South Carolina Power Team, an economic development organization that represents the state’s 20 electric cooperatives.

Between NEC and the South Carolina Power Team, investments of over $2,557,000 have gone to industrial sites, infrastructure and other critical project needs.

“Newberry Electric has a clear vision and continues to focus on growth in their community,” said Warren Darby, a senior vice president with the South Carolina Power Team. “Everything from blockchain operations to major manufacturing, Mr. Avery and his team are always willing to support a prospective member.”

Darby also points out that companies like Samsung, MM Technics and Kiswire Inc. count their direct access to Avery and members of the Newberry Electric team as a big benefit.

“His ability to find solutions on timing, cost and other critical project needs is why they have not only located in Newberry but also continued to expand and remain successful,” said Darby.

That kind of service is what keeps companies like Kiswire, which manufactures steel products for the tire industry, investing and reinvesting in Newberry County. The Kiswire plant on Hwy. 219 had been one of Newberry Electric’s industrial accounts since 1999, so when an additional U.S. facility was being planned in 2014, they knew exactly where to put it.

“I wanted to be on Newberry Electric,” Kiswire President David Minnick says of locating the newer plant on C.R. Koon Hwy. so that the co-op would serve it. “I have a good relationship with the people, and I didn’t want to use anybody else.”