NORTH CHARLESTON — Newberry College has been named 2023 Partner of the Year by the South Carolina chapter of HOSA – Future Health Professionals. The award was presented at the association’s state leadership conference in North Charleston.

“When it comes to the health sciences and nursing, HOSA is everything,” said Jerry Alewine, Ed.D., dean of nursing and health sciences at Newberry College. “From a college perspective, we can help foster these high school students’ interest and growth in health occupations. These students get opportunities they otherwise would not have had, and we are proud to be an active partner in this vital work.”

Newberry College has been a valued partner of HOSA for numerous years, hosting conferences, offering workshops and exhibits and providing financial and professional support. At this spring’s conference, Steve Lambert, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry, led a presentation titled, “Advances in Forensic Science,” detailing the use of chemistry and biology to solve previously unsolvable cold cases.

Newberry College will have the honor of hosting the chapter’s fall leadership conference, set for Thursday, Oct. 5.