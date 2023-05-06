PROSPERITY — Trey Toland, a Mid-Carolina High School senior, has committed to Newberry College as a member of their track and field team.

The 17-year-old has been a member of the track team at Mid-Carolina for the last five years where he throws shot put. Toland decided to continue his journey at Newberry College following his first visit, he said: “I fell in love with it.”

While attending Newberry College, Toland said he will major in sports management. As far as competing at the next level, he said he is looking forward to new competition and making new friends/teammates.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.