NEWBERRY — Farm Bureau Insurance honored David Hix, an agent in the Newberry County office, with their prestigious MAPS Award. The award was announced March 29 at the company’s annual statewide sales conference. Hix was one of two agents throughout South Carolina to receive the 2023 MAPS Award, the company’s highest award of excellence.

The MAPS Award honors select agents who demonstrate a daily commitment to providing the highest level of customer service. Those recognized exemplify traits like trustworthiness, sincerity and honesty.

“Being recognized for this award is a truly humbling experience,” Hix said. “I have been blessed with the best clients, and I very much appreciate the trust they place in myself and in Farm Bureau Insurance. I am honored to represent a company that stands tall for its members on so many fronts. From the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation, as a voice for agriculture across the state, to the insurance companies, taking care of policyholders, day in and day out. It is truly a team effort.”

As a MAPS recipient, Hix will serve on the 2023 Farm Bureau Insurance Vision Committee along with Ty O’Farrell, an agent in Beaufort County and MAPS recipient. The Vision Committee is a collaborative effort between Farm Bureau Insurance employees and agents working to enhance the company’s products and services.

Hix is a graduate of Newberry College and began his career with Farm Bureau Insurance in 2006.