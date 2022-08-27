NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House has announced their new 2022-23 season featuring theatre, dance, music and family favorites for all ages.

Newberry Opera House season tickets went on sale on Monday, August 22, at 10:00 a.m.

“Join us for family-friendly events, fan favorites, local talent, and new-to-you artists from South Carolina and around the country,” said a Newberry Opera House representative. “We’re back and better than ever.”

Kick off the season with the Second Annual Rock the Tower outdoor concert featuring Dancing Dream: The Music of ABBA, Saturday, September 10, at 5 p.m.

This year will keep visitors coming back with the Swinging Medallions, Jimmy Fortune, Paul Thorn, Summoning Spirits, Christmas with the Celts, Tab Benoit and James Gregory. Tributes to Patsy Cline, Hank Williams Sr., Elvis, AC/DC, Led Zepplin IV, Fleetwood Mac and the Bee Gees will bring back those youthful, carefree days.

Romeo and Juliet, Madam Butterfly, Glen Miller Orchestra and the Nutcracker are just a few of the classics, and talent of Les Flatout Strangers, ColaJazz, as well as Presbyterian and Newberry College bands and choirs will showcase just a bit of what locals can do. From vocals to guitar, drummers of Japan to Peking acrobats, this season is sure to please.

Tickets went on sale to the public on Monday, August 22, at 10:00 a.m. You can purchase tickets by visiting the Newberry Opera House Box Office at 1201 McKibben Street in Newberry, call 803-276-6264, or visit NewberryOperaHouse.com. Want to buy earlier in the future? Become a donor by calling 803-321-3875.

