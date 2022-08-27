NEWBERRY – The recognition for a successful season continues to pour in for Coach Deral Brown as he was named a finalist for the Bob Bubb Coaching Excellence Award.

The news comes after a successful season at the helm in which Brown led the Wolves to a Super Region II tournament championship and was named the Southern Atlantic Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year. He also had three wrestlers named to All-Conference Honors in Isiah Royal (first-team), Caleb Spears (first-team) and Evan Carrigan, with Royal and Spears becoming NCAA All-Americans.

The award, voted on by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA), is presented annually to an outstanding coach who epitomizes the qualities and characteristics of a role model and mentor for developing young student-athletes.

Brown was selected as a finalist along with five other coaches amongst the regions in Division II wrestling, but the award was ultimately given to Jason Ramstetter of Adams State University.

“I would like to thank Coach Bubb for his long-lasting contribution to the sport of wrestling,” said Brown. “His legacy at Clarion and the impact he had on his student-athletes will live on forever. It was an honor to be considered for this award alongside five outstanding coaches. Congratulations to Jason Ramstetter on winning the 2022 Bob Bubb Award. Well deserved.”

Brown and the Wolves will now look forward to preparing for another successful season.