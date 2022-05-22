NEWBERRY — This year on National Doctors’ Day, Newberry County Memorial Hospital named Dr. Wayne Harsha as the Doctor of the Year.

“Each year, the staff vote on who they believe should receive this honor. This year, our staff chose Dr. Harsha for his commitment to his patients and enthusiasm for his profession,” said a NCMH representative.

National Doctors’ Day is held every year on March 30 in the United States. The first Doctor’s Day observance was March 30, 1933, in Winder, Georgia. Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, decided to set aside a day to honor physicians. On October 30, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed a resolution officially recognizing National Doctor’s Day.