NEWBERRY — On early Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 12:05 a.m., officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to a shooting call on Wise Street in the City of Newberry.

Police arrived on scene to find a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Newberry County EMS to Newberry County Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, per Chief Kevin Goodman. There is no further information currently.

Goodman is asking anyone with information in this homicide to call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Newberry Police Department.