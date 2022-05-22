NEWBERRY — April 24 will forever be known as Charter Day for the sisters of the Upsilon Nu Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The chartering ceremony and celebration were held that day on the Newberry College campus.

“It is our desire to have young ladies on college campuses who represent what Alpha Kappa Alpha is all about: service to all mankind, scholarship, and sisterhood,” said South Atlantic Regional Director Carolyn G. Randolph.

“I am excited about these young ladies. One good thing about them is their stick-to-itness,” she said. “I am so proud of them because I know this is something that they really want to do.”

The 15 charter members included:

• Destiny Thomas, sophomore from Blythewood.

• Kyla Smith, senior from Durban, South Africa.

• Yamileth Rios, junior from Gaston.

• C’Xaurius Corley, junior from Newberry.

• Destinie Flinch, junior from Acworth, Georgia.

• Shaniah Farrow, junior from Greenwood.

• Tamaya Brooks, junior from Newberry.

• Tyeisha Robinson, senior from Blair.

• Maiya Williams, senior from Blythewood.

• Raven Richardson, freshman from Charleston.

• Nautica Chisholm, junior from York.

• Ja’Kobia Abraham, sophomore from Lexington.

• Sarah Abumere, sophomore from Lagos, Nigeria.

• Gianna Hill, junior from Sumter.

• Vincenttia Downing, junior from Inman.

The day was truly a celebration, college and sorority leaders said, because this history-making event is the culmination of years of planning.

“I want to thank the college, because this did not just happen.” Randolph said. “This seed was planted by administrators eight years ago. When I came into administration, the previous administration had already been working on this. So, I want to thank the college for all the work and the time that they put in making it happen.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women, comprising more than 300,000 members and over 1,046 chapters worldwide.

AKA is the fourth active sorority on the Newberry College campus, joining Alpha Xi Delta, Kappa Delta and Sigma Sigma Sigma. AKA is currently Newberry College’s only sorority established by African Americans.