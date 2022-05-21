NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Juneteenth Festival is looking for artifacts to enhance the festival’s history display.

The display will be in the Newberry Opera House lobby throughout the month of June. Those interested in contributing to the display are asked to contact Newberry Parks and Recreation by May 27 with their artifacts. Photographs, digital and printed, artworks, and items of historical significance to the story of Black history are welcome. Artifacts that showcase Newberry County’s Black history are needed, in particular.

“It is vital for this event that we have items that tell the history of Juneteenth and the artifacts will help tell that story, the collection will be located in the Newberry Opera House lobby,” says Bridget Carey, City of Newberry tourism and events manager, who is acting as the logistics manager of the festival, “The committee recognizes that for many of our citizenry this will be their first experience with a Juneteenth event, so it is important that we fully explain the history of this freedom day in our American history. We are grateful for the opportunity the committee has brought to us to bring their vision of the festival to life.”

The second annual Newberry Juneteenth festival is set for Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Newberry. The event states: “All are welcome to Celebrate Freedom at the Newberry Juneteenth. Learn the history, share the stories, taste the food, hear the music, and see the talent of our community.”

Those interested in contributing to the Newberry Juneteenth history display are asked to call Newberry Parks and Recreation at 803-321-1015 and provide their item(s) by May 27. Newberry Parks and Recreation will accept loaned items for those who wish to contribute. Additional information regarding item security and loan agreements will be provided by the Newberry Parks and Recreation to those who contact with contributions. Items will be on display from June 1 through June 30.

For more information about the festival, contact Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism at (803) 321-1015 or follow the City of Newberry on Facebook, www.newberryjuneteenth.com, www.facebook.com/cityofnewberry, on Twitter @CityofNewberry, and Instagram @CityofNewberrySC.