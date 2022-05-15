The Newberry County School District art instructors: Gallman Elementary, Kati Hughes; Newberry Career Center, Christi Floyd; Mid-Carolina High, Coleen Makoski; Reuben Elementary, Robin White; Newberry Elementary, Becky Epperson; Newberry Middle, Lara Northcott; Little Mountain Elementary, Jennifer Jones; Newberry High, Todd Applegate; Mid-Carolina Middle, Abigail Nix; Whitmire High and Middle, Laura Bryant; Pomaria-Garmany Elementary and Whitmire Elementary, Katie Walters.

Newberry High School student, Alasia Holloway, received an honorable mention for the painting she created of her younger sister.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Arts Center recently hosted the 2022 Spring School District of Newberry County Art Show. This show allowed students from around the district to have their art on display, some of which won prizes.

Each year, since the show began in 2015, every school in the district selects 15 pieces to showcase in the show. The NAC began this show to offer space and assistance in holding a spring showcase that could display two-dimensional and three-dimensional work.

During the last two years, the show was virtual.

“We love our partnership with the Newberry Arts Center,” said Little Mountain Elementary art instructor, Jennifer Jones. “The annual Spring District Art Show is one of our favorite events. With COVID, it has been two years since we’ve had our show, and we have missed it. We always have a large turnout and it helps to show the importance of the arts in education.”

As an addition to this year’s show, students wrote about their art and feelings they get being in art classes. These writings were displayed along with their art work.

“The Newberry Arts Center strives to incorporate literacy into all of our art classes and camps,” said Marquerite Palmer, program manager for NAC.

During the show, the NAC select winners who receive a $25 gift certificate to a NAC Summer Art Camp or a class of their choosing.

The NAC winners were:

• Boundary Street Elementary: Janarial Jackson.

• Gallman Elementary: Paola Reyes Leyva.

• Little Mountain Elementary McKenzie Ray

• Newberry Elementary: Bently Pauley.

• Pomaria-Garmany Elementary: Amarius Mayers.

• Prosperity-Rikard Elementary: RJ Henderson.

• Reuben Elementary: Kylie Shealy.

• Whitmire Elementary: Levi Tobias.

• Mid-Carolina Middle: Carmella Burnside.

• Newberry Middle: Zil Patel.

• Whitmire Middle: Claira Siriphong.

• Mid-Carolina High: Camiah Davis.

• Newberry High: Sky Rodriquez.

• Whitmire High: Cadee Shields.

• Newberry Career Center: Bryson Counts.

Each year, the superintendent selects work from each school for the Superintendent’s Award. Students receive a certificate and a ribbon for this award.

Superintendent Alvin Pressley selected work from the following artists:

• Boundary Street Elementary: Maddox Harvey, Calvin Triplett and Cooper Harvey.

• Gallman Elementary: Brielle Mingo.

• Little Mountain Elementary: Owen Anderson.

• Newberry Elementary: Christopher Roblero Cobon.

• Pomaria-Garmany Elementary: Thomas Boozer. Honorable Mention: Avery Sease.

• Prosperity-Rikard Elementary: Easton Patterson.

• Reuben Elementary: Mia Rubio.

• Whitmire Elementary: Jamie Peay.

• Mid-Carolina Middle: Kaylee Belcher. Honorable Mention: Jessica Juarez.

• Newberry Middle: Braydon Hutchinson.

• Whitmire Middle: Crue Keller.

• Mid-Carolina High: Haley Patterson. Honorable Mention: Dantzler Long.

• Newberry High: Samantha Curry. Honorable Mention: Alasia Holloway.

• Whitmire High: Emma Moore.

• Newberry Career Center: Markel Ellis. Honorable Mention: Emily Allen.

The show is currently on display at Newberry Arts Center, 1200 Main Street, Newberry.

