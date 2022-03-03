NEWBERRY — Newberry College will host its 64th Jazz Festival, following a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held March 4-5 on the college campus, in conjunction with the 24th South Carolina Band Directors Association Jazz Performance Assessment.

The weekend will include clinics and concerts with two all-state jazz ensembles, performances by middle and high school jazz bands from across South Carolina, and a special concert by the Newberry College Jazz Big Band with guest artist Charlton Singleton.

“We are so happy to be able to host again the state jazz festival after not being able to do so last year,” said Jerry Gatch, Ph.D., director of bands at Newberry College. “This event is a great opportunity for students from middle school, high school and college to grow as musicians and work with some of the greatest jazz educators around.”

Throughout the weekend, 49 middle and high school jazz ensembles will each perform three selections for adjudicators and receive a rating. These performances will take place in various locations across campus from 3:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, and from 8:50 a.m. until 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

High school students from across South Carolina were selected through competitive auditions to participate in two all-state jazz ensembles, led this year by internationally renowned jazz educators and writers Eric Richards and Mike Tamaro.

The Newberry College Jazz Big Band, under Gatch’s direction, will be joined by Grammy award-winning musician Charlton Singleton. A native of Awendaw, a small fishing town in Charleston County, Singleton is a jazz educator who cofounded and conducted the Charleston Jazz Orchestra from 2008-18. In 2020, his Lowcountry Gullah quintet, Ranky Tanky, won a Grammy for its second album, “Good Time.” Singleton will join Newberry’s group on trumpet, but he is also fluent on the piano, organ, violin and cello.

“We are beyond excited to have S.C.’s own Charlton Singleton playing with us,” said Gatch. “He is a truly fantastic artist.”

In addition to Singleton, the college band will be joined by professional saxophonist Darius Starks ’16; clarinetist and flautist John Wagner, Ph.D, professor emeritus of music; trombonist Patrick Casey, Ph.D., assistant professor of music education; and pianist Wanda Neese, instructor of piano.

The all-state bands and the Newberry College Jazz Big Band will perform back-to-back beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Wiles Chapel. The college band will perform last at 1 p.m.

The festival and concerts are free and open to the public. Newberry College requires face coverings to be worn in all campus buildings.

The Newberry College Jazz Festival has been one of the longest running of its kind in the nation, having begun in 1958. The festival has been held in conjunction with the association’s event since 1998.