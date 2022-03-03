NEWBERRY — After scoring the third-most runs in a single game last weekend against Molloy, the Newberry softball team upped the ante as they followed a 7-1 win over the Millersville Marauders with a 20-0 domination of the Converse Valkyries. The 20 runs are tied for the second most runs in a single game in program history and tied for the largest run differential in a single game in program history.

Newberry 7, Millersville 1

The Wolves’ bats were hot on a chilly morning as they plated six runs in the first two innings with two-RBI doubles from Hannah Towery and Mallena Wright. Sierra Brogdon added an RBI double of her own to give the Wolves a 6-0 lead after two innings. Newberry added their seventh run in the sixth on a Lindsey Mitchell fielder’s choice that scored Vanessa Wilson.

However, the story of the game was in the circle, Kasey Widmyer opened the game up by recording the first seven outs of via strikeout en route to setting a school record for strikeouts in a game. She struck out 17 Marauders only allowing one hit and one run. Widmyer also flirted with a no-hitter as she went six innings without allowing a hit before a leadoff Millersville home run in the seventh broke up her bid.

Newberry 20, Converse 0 (F/5)

The Wolves once again wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as Amber Dalfonso came home after Converse tried to catch Mallena Wright stealing second. Sierra Brogdon brought home Dalfonso with an RBI double and Tedi Nunn drove home Brogdon with a bases loaded walk to give Newberry a 3-0 lead after one.

From there the Wolves poured it on as they put up a nine-spot in the second making the lead to 12-0. Newberry scored two runs on errors, including Amber Dalfonso coming all the way around to score on her own hit, and the other seven came on RBIs from Brogdon, Nunn, Dalfonso, Leah Evans and Mallena Wright.

The Wolves were not done as they added six more with an RBI groundout from Madison Truett, an Emily Hughes RBI single, an RBI double from Lindsey Mitchell, and a three-RBI triple from Dalfonso to make it 18-0 after three. Hughes capped the scoring onslaught in the bottom of the fourth as she hit a home run that bounced off the top of the wall in left-center field to make it 20-0.

Alexandrea Sullivan matched Widmyer’s complete game in the circle striking out three and only allowing one hit.