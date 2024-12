Bill Floyd being recognized for his retirement after 20 years on the NCDSNB. Pictured: Bob Jones (executive director, NCDSNB); Bill Braswell, vice-chairperson; Judy Floyd; Randy Malloy, board member; and Mayor Foster Senn.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board recognized Bill Floyd, chairperson, during their meeting on June 8.

Floyd is retiring from the board after serving for 20 years. His contributions and dedication for serving the special needs population in Newberry County were recognized by Mayor Foster Senn, the Board of Directors and staff members. A proclamation was presented to him along with cards and gifts.