NEWBERRY — An annual state-wide expedition by a noted South Carolina outdoorsman will come to Newberry on July 14 with a mini-festival in Memorial Park at 5:30 p.m. and a free documentary showing at the Newberry Opera House at 7:30 p.m.

Tom Mullikin and his expedition team hiked across South Carolina in 2020 to highlight the environment and celebrate seven natural wonders in the state that Mullikin calls the South Carolina Seven, from the Chattooga River to the Ace Basin. Along with his team, they are again hiking across South Carolina now, coming through Newberry County on July 14 with a premier showing of the documentary being the highlight.

The public is invited to the mini-festival at 5:30 p.m., the Green Carpet event for the premier, and the showing at 7:30 p.m. of “Higher Ground,” a documentary, “exploring South Carolina’s Seven Wonders and the local impact of a changing climate.”

“Our goal with each expedition is to promote the amazing natural wonders and outdoor recreation opportunities in our beautiful state and to raise awareness of the work happening almost daily to make our state more resilient,” Mullikin said. “Our team is dedicated to being the change we wish to see in our world by living the message we preach.”

Also on July 14, at 1 p.m., the public is invited to join Mullikin and his team, Newberry Mayor Foster Senn, and members of the Palmetto Trail Conservation Corps at the Newberry College Baseball Office at 3124 College Street to walk the 1.5 miles to downtown Newberry on the Palmetto Trail. Later, the festival at 5:30 p.m. will include food trucks, a bike rodeo and outdoor groups. On July 15, Mullikin and the expedition team will hike the Peak to Prosperity Trail.

“We’re delighted to host the SC Seven group and Tom Mullikin and proud the Newberry Opera House is one of the debut theaters for this new documentary about South Carolina natural wonders and the environment. I look forward to walking with the group on their final mile into downtown and invite community members to join is as well. In addition, the community mini-festival before the documentary showing with be a fun time for children and adults,” Senn said.

The expedition began in the upstate on July 1, and will conclude in Charleston on July 30.