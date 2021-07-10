Newberry has a piece of something only 16 other states in the entire country can claim: a cross-state trail. And that trail would be the Palmetto Trail, which connects the mountains of Oconee County to the Intracoastal waterway.

The Palmetto Trail is currently made up of 31 separate passages, including a whooping four in Newberry County! The 37-mile long Enoree Passage connects Newberry, Laurens and Union Counties. On the other end of the county, the Peak to Prosperity Passage crosses the Broad River on a dramatic former railroad trestle, ending at the Alston Trailhead in Fairfield County.

But in the middle are two passages meant for families and those who want to know about history as well as the natural world: Lynches Woods Passage, a five-mile loop trail which passes through the beautiful 276-acre Lynch’s Woods Park, also home to equestrian and biking trails; and the Newberry Passage, one of only three urban passages on the Palmetto Trail.

The Newberry Passage was developed in partnership with the City of Newberry, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Joanna Foundation. Those who hike or cycle this Passage will pass through parts of Sumter National Forest and downtown Newberry before ending at a soon-to-be-installed information kiosk at the intersection of Jolly Street Road and Wilson Road.

The downtown portion of the 10-mile passage was designed to highlight historically and culturally important sites within the town, including Wells Japanese Garden, both the old and new courthouses, Newberry College and the historic Opera House. Along the way, travelers will find numerous shops and restaurants to explore — and of course, overnight accommodations if they are thru-hiking a longer portion of the trail. Newberry, like many other towns near the Palmetto Trail, benefits economically from proximity to this trail.

People who hike the Palmetto Trail often share their experiences in blogs or websites. One blogger who hiked the Newberry Passage (Betheberblog: A teacher’s adventures in life and learning) noted that, “while we had not been walking through an idyllic woodland setting, we had walked through South Carolina history. We had found signs of the earliest settlers, the coming of the railroad, all the major wars, a downtown time capsule of the 50s and 60s…”

In fact, the Palmetto Trail is so special that it is once again hosting the cross-state hike organized by the South Carolina 7 (SC7) Expedition group. The SC7 expedition not only provides an opportunity to explore some of the most uniquely beautiful places on earth right here in South Carolina, but it also brings attention to – and creates international awareness of – the natural treasures our state has to offer. The Palmetto Trail was chosen as the primary route for the SC7 expedition because it connects Oconee State Park in the northwest corner of the state to Awendaw, on the Intracoastal Waterway in Charleston County. It provides free public access to approximately 400 miles of beautiful trails, connecting public lands including state parks, national forests, Revolutionary War battlefields, special local parks like Lynches Woods, and even the U.S. military post at Fort Jackson. Along the way it crosses 14 counties from the mountains to the coast. Hikers, nature enthusiasts and local dignitaries will join will join Mayor Foster Senn and SC7 organizer Tom Mulliken as the SC7 Tour passes through Newberry on the Palmetto Trail on Wednesday, July 14. The stop will include a green carpet premier viewing in the Opera House of a film highlighting the Palmetto Trail and the 2020 SC7 expedition. Tickets are available on the SC7 website, www.southcarolina7.com.

The Palmetto Conservation Foundation, which develops and maintains the Palmetto Trail, hopes to encourage a greater appreciation of the state’s rich natural resources and breathtaking beauty, of course. But it also wants to improve public health and wellness by encouraging active outdoor recreation. Trail usage increased dramatically during the pandemic, when the Palmetto Trail was one of the few recreational outlets that remained open.

But keeping the trail open is a pretty large undertaking, so the Palmetto Trail always needs volunteers! Volunteers ranging from corporate employee workdays to scout groups, to families and individuals are always needed for tasks ranging from the simple activities such as litter clean up — to more complex projects like removing fallen trees or rebuilding a walkway. If you would like to be involved, please contact our volunteer coordinator at geegamache@palmettoconservation.org.

See you on the trail!

Furman Miller can be reached at fmiller@palmettoconservation.org.