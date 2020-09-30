Newberry Opera House Announces 2020-2021 Season

Mutts Gone Nuts! will be on stage at the Newberry Opera House on February 4, 2021. Artist Promo Photo

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House has announced the 2020-21 season — featuring theatre, dance, music, and family favorites for all ages.

The world has shifted and the Opera House has too, visit NewberryOperaHouse.com/Shows-And-Events/Reopening-Procedures to see how the staff, board, volunteers and artists are committed to making live events safe and enjoyable. In tried and true Opera House style, the season will go on sale Monday, October 5 at 10:00 a.m.

Executive Director Molly Fortune and the team cannot wait to welcome you home to the Newberry Opera House, it is sure to be a season to remember.

New this year, stream the Opera House from home or watch from our theatre. Experience, “Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom,” a new musical filled with traditional and original Gospel and Freedom songs that tells the moving and intimate true story of Lynda Blackmon Lowery, the youngest person to walk all the way from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, on the Voting Rights March in 1965. Registration is required for the link to view the musical from home from October 9-15. Or, you can attend in-person and watch it Wednesday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join the live Q&A’s with Linda Blackmon Lowery following the screenings.

Up next in the 2020-21 season on October 4 is The Tams, best known for the 1968 Platinum hit “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy,” The Tams mix of nostalgic hits and high-energy entertainment will have everyone feeling young, a little foolish, and happy. Saturday, October 17 The Electric Light Orchestra Experience will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of the most famous rock bands of all time. Hear favorites that include “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Evil Woman,” “Telephone Line,” and many more. The Opera House welcomes Tapestry: Tribute to Carole King on October 22 for two shows. Hear Grammy Award winning songs like “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Natural Woman,” “It’s Too Late,” and many more. Jimmy Mazz will take you on an unforgettable ride through the great music of Three Dog Night on November 6. Hear songs like “The Show Must Go On,” “Black & White,” and “Celebrate.” Shawn Baker pays tribute to Johnny Cash in the Man in Black on November 8. With his uncanny resemblance Shawn will have you singing along to memorable songs “Ring of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” and many more.

One of a kind intimate evening performances pepper the newly printed season magazine including artists: Larry, Steve, and Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers; five-time Grammy® Award- winning artist, Keb’ Mo’; Delbert McClinton a true musical zelig; Peabo Bryson’s Valentine’s Day-Eve performance; Country Rock stars Sawyer Brown; Guitar virtuoso Tommy Emmanuel; Reggae legends, The Wailers; The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields – one of the finest Chamber Orchestras in the world, and many more. With reduced capacity seating in an already intimate venue these tickets will not last long. Look for the gold medallion denoting intimate evenings on these and more performances in the season magazine.

Get in the holiday spirit with an array of shows including Gospel favorites, The Isaacs as they bring their uplifting Christmas show. Brighten your holidays with A Very Electric Christmas, a light show that takes a visual spin on Christmas classics. Bring the whole family to enjoy Christmas with The Celts and The Nutcracker. Calling all film buffs, take a trip down cinematic history lane with Christmas at The Silent Movies featuring Buster Keaton’s “The Frozen North” (1922), Laurel & Hardy’s “Big Business” (1929), and adaptations from “A Christmas Carol” (1910) and “The Night Before Christmas” (1905). The films are accompanied live by the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra with their original scores.

Rock lovers out there will not be disappointed with Mothers Finest “Too Funk for Rock, Too Rock for Funk” sound. From singing “Mickey’s Monkey” to “Baby Love,” this band is a force with which to be reckoned. S.C. native Edwin McCain returns with his full band and hits “I’ll Be,” “I Couldn’t Ask for More,” and “Shooting Stars” are sure to have you singing along. Sister Hazel, 1990s favorite, returns to the Opera House stage with hits “All For You,” “Your Winter,” and their newest song penned by Darius Rucker “Elements.” If Classic Rock is more your style, then look no further. Tupelo Honey, A Van Morrison Celebration; The Machine Performs Pink Floyd; and The Led Zeppelin Experience: Hammer of the Gods are sure to dust off the chandeliers.

On January 14 with Grammy® Award-winning artist Keb’ Mo’ is back by popular demand, you will not want miss this titan of Jazz & Blues music. The Modern Gentlemen, bring their modern take on timeless classics January 17 and recount their days singing with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Then on January 28 celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance with The Harlem 100, a multimedia show featuring Mwenso & The Shakes and even a tap dancer.

This season boasts a wide array of talent from Country favorites to Family Adventure events. Taking the stage will be Robert Earl Keen, Parmalee, John Anderson, Sawyer Brown, S.C.’s own Blue Dogs, and Dailey & Vincent’s Tribute to The Statler Brothers. Gather the whole family for: Mutts Gone Nuts! (Yes, a dog show), Fairytales on Ice (Yes, an ice show), Da Vinci & Michelangelo The Titans Experience, and How to Survive Middle School. Come as you are Causal Classics continue to entertain with Puccini’s La Bohéme, Peach State Opera, Operatizers!, and The Lincoln Trio. Plus, don’t miss the free community concerts “Under The Canopy” with The Harlem Quartet in November and Tessa Lark & Michael Thurber in May.

The wildly popular ‘Make Your Own’ series returns with even more shows available in the build your own package. Back this year, the more you buy the more you save. Most shows (excluding rental and community events) are available for this package. In one order purchase four shows and save 10 percent, eight shows and save 15 percent, or twelve shows for a 20 percent discount, performances must be purchased together. With so much to choose from, the possibilities are endless. Have a group of 10 or more friends? Save five dollars per ticket when you purchase as a group, call the Box Office for more details 803-276-6264.

The health and safety of guests is of the highest concern to the NOH team. Special measures in effect include daily temperature checks of staff, volunteers, and artists; increased sanitation to include regular cleaning of high touch surfaces (seats, railings, door handles); masks worn by all, touchless payments, and new this season — preorder drinks. Per the governor’s order, masks are required by guests and seating has been reduced to half capacity. Please review the full reopening plan at NewberryOperaHouse.com and note that all sales are final.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, October 5 at 10:00 a.m. You can purchase tickets by visiting the Newberry Opera House Box Office at 1201 McKibben Street in Downtown Newberry, call 803-276-6264, or visit NewberryOperaHouse.com. Want to buy early? Become a donor by calling 803-321-3875. Be scam aware, make sure you are purchasing your tickets from only the Newberry Opera House. Don’t run the risk of over paying or purchasing invalid tickets on a scam or resale site.

Stay in touch by visiting the Opera House website and joining the bi-monthly E-Newsletter. Make sure to like the Newberry Opera House on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NewberryOperaHouse, follow the NOH on Twitter (@nbyoperahouse), and Instagram (@newberryoperahouse) to get exclusive artist and event information, as well as, a sneak peek behind the scenes.