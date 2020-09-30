NEWBERRY — Newberry College has received a grant from the USA Triathlon Foundation to add womens triathlon as a new sport starting in the fall of 2021, Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson announced Wednesday. The addition of womens triathlon was approved by the Newberry College Board of Trustees at their September 18 meeting.

“Adding Women’s Triathlon is exciting news,” said Patterson. “We are thrilled to add a growing women’s sport to our athletic program. We will begin the search for a coach this fall and look forward to having our inaugural women’s triathlon team on campus next fall.”

The USA Triathlon Foundation Women’s Emerging Sport Grant is distributed to select NCAA membership institutions to develop, implement, and sustain women’s triathlon programs at the varsity level.

“This is a great opportunity for us to add another quality athletic program, and I have no doubt that women’s triathlon will help us attract outstanding women student-athletes,” Newberry College President Dr. Maurice Scherrens said.

Triathlon was approved in January of 2014 as the next Emerging Sport for Women for NCAA Division I, II, and III institutions. Womens triathlon is a fall sport, and the season includes three regional qualifiers followed by the Women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championships. Races are sprint distance, featuring an open water 750-meter swim, draft-legal 20-kilometer cycling, and a 5K run.

Newberry is the 14th NCAA Division II school, and the only South Carolina school at any level, to sponsor womens triathlon as a varsity sport. The Wolves will join fellow South Atlantic Conference schools Lenoir-Rhyne, Queens University of Charlotte, and Wingate in competing in the emerging sport.

“USA Triathlon is proud to bring Newberry College onboard as our newest women’s NCAA program. We applaud the school’s commitment to this emerging sport during a challenging time for collegiate athletics,” said Rocky Harris, USA Triathlon CEO. “Newberry’s prestigious academic reputation is sure to attract dedicated student-athletes who will bring their best both on and off the racecourse.”