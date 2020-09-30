An example of the “pickles” hidden around the City of Newberry.

NEWBERRY — As part of the Newberry Oktoberfest virtual festival 2020, participants were invited to compete in a scavenger hunt across the City of Newberry.

Scavenger hunt clues were posted to the City of Newberry’s Facebook and Instagram stories for their regular Walkin’ Wednesday weekly series. The scavenger hunt theme was for participants to find a German Christmas pickle at various popular locations within the city limits.

The Christmas pickle, or Weihnachtsgurke, is a tradition where on Christmas Eve an ornament — in the shape of a pickle — is hung on the tree. As the Weihnachtsgurke tradition goes, the first child to find the pickle ornament is assured good luck in the coming year and a special gift.

In that tradition, the six individuals that found the hidden pickles were gifted a pickle ornament of their own and a $25 gift certificate to a downtown business

An additional Walkin’ Wednesday scavenger hunt will take place today (September 30) featuring German marzipan pigs.

For more information visit Newberryoktoberfest.com.