BOILING SPRINGS – The third annual Palmetto Wine Competition was held August 18 at Carter’s Steak and Seafood restaurant, located near Lake Bowman in Inman.

The competition featured 68 entries of wine, mead, and cider produced from 11 different South Carolina wineries.

“With the Palmetto Wine Competition, we seek to promote awareness of the twenty plus commercially licensed wine, mead, and cider producers of South Carolina,” said organizers Dennis and Jenni Turner of WineryEscapades.com.

Enoree River Winery, in Newberry, brought home numerous awards from the competition:

Thirty-three Bronze Medals

Sauvignon Blanc – Enoree River Winery, Newberry.

Carlos – Enoree River Winery, Newberry.

Curiously White – Enoree River Winery, Newberry.

Riesling – Enoree River Winery, Newberry.

Peach Fruit Wine – Enoree River Winery, Newberry.

Black Spanish – Enoree River Winery, Newberry.

Twenty-one Silver Medals

The Barbarian – Enoree River Winery, Newberry.

Rockin’ Robin Red – Enoree River Winery, Newberry.

Palmetto Signature Half Case

Carlos – Enoree River Winery, Newberry.

Ten Gold Medals

Montepulciano – Enoree River Winery, Newberry.