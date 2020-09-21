Al Farmer, Robert and Diane Smith’s grandson, was the first in the family to contract COVID-19, following a baseball game.

PROSPERITY — To date, over 1,000 people in Newberry County have tested positive for COVID-19, three of those individuals include members of the Smith family.

Robert Smith said in August his wife (Diane Smith) suggested he get tested for COVID-19. He said he did not have any idea that he contracted the virus, due to practicing social distancing and wearing ear loop face masks — he said he purchased a box of 50.

“Diane informed me that our 17-year-old grandson, Al Farmer, contracted the virus at a baseball game in the summer American League Baseball. Being the catcher for our Newberry/Chapin team placed him within a few feet of every batter for the seven-inning game with the team in Edgefield,” Robert Smith said. “We fielded all 21 of our players and they had only 12 of theirs, we did not question their small number of players since we beat them profoundly.”

Smith continued by saying that Edgefield was scheduled to play Newberry/Chapin at their field the next evening.

“However, their coach called and said they would have to forfeit the game. He then told us they only had five players because the rest of their team contracted the COVID-19 virus,” he said. “Shortly thereafter, our grandson tested positive for the virus. Well, since he lives just across the creek from us, he naturally spends a lot of time at our house. I think that is because ‘Ninny Diane’ is always fixing him his favorite meals and he and I always talk baseball.”

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control set up a free COVID-19 testing site in Newberry that month, Smith said he went and tested negative. However, during the five days he awaited his results, he said he began to feel really bad.

“Diane drove me to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital on a Sunday afternoon. They performed in-depth tests — including a chest x-ray — and they informed me that same day that I had the virus,” he said.

Smith’s grandson was in quarantine for 10 days, which Smith said ironically ended the same Sunday he was informed he had COVID-19.

“So, I began my ten day quarantine the same day Al completed his,” Smith said.

Smith said symptoms such as headaches, sore neck, coughing regularly with phlegm (almost without stopping), sore skin all over the body, generally no strength or energy and high temperature took hold of him for three and a half days. In fact, he said he did not think he was going to make it.

“I was extremely ill,” he said.

After serving his 10 days of quarantine, Smith said ironically that same day his wife, Diane Smith, was tested for COVID-19 at her doctor’s office with a positive result of the virus.

“Therefore, as you can readily conclude, Diane and I basically had thirty days of quarantine,” Robert Smith said. “We are all doing well now, following Al’s ‘mild’ case, Diane’s ‘middle of the road’ case, and my ‘extreme’ case.”

Smith said this ends the saga, hopefully and prayerfully, of their experience with COVID-19.

