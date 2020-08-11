The Newberry Opera House prepares for opening night

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House will officially raise the curtain on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with Black Jacket Symphony and their tribute to Prince’s “Purple Rain” album.

The Board of Directors, along with the staff, have been thoughtfully planning for reduced capacity seating, enhanced sanitation, updated concessions protocols and additional safety initiatives.

What is the same:

• Friendly Newberry Opera House staff and ambassadors to welcome you home.

• Great performers on the Newberry Opera House stage.

• Cold beverages in collector’s cups.

• Soaking up the energy of a live performance.

• Hand sanitizer throughout the venue.

What has been adjusted:

• Guests who are ill are encouraged not to attend, check your temperature before coming to the performance (CDC defines fever as 100.4 or higher).

• Seating has been reduced, reallocated to be staggered, and sold in pairs.

• Guests are required to wear masks as social distancing measures may be difficult to maintain, per the Governor’s order.

• All staff and ambassadors will wear masks and gloves and will be temperature checked before working.

• Cleaning and sanitation regiments have been increased, especially for high touch surfaces such as railings, seats, and door handles.

• Building doors and seating will open 45 minutes prior to the performance. There is no entry prior to that time. Sitting and loitering in the lobby will not be available.

• Only one door will be open for entrance (Boyce Street next to Memorial Park under the NOH canopy). Each person is to hold their own ticket as it will be scanned at the entrance door.

• The elevator will be limited to two people plus the elevator operator. Stairs are recommend.

• Artist merchandise as well as meet and greets will be suspended during this time.

The Newberry Opera House staff has taken advantage of this intermission to enhance the annual season brochure by transforming it into a magazine layout and to program an amazing 2020-21 season. The publication is set to hit mailboxes late September with the remaining November 2020-June 2021 performances on sale in early October.

Most performances this season have only one tier and have been reduced to accommodate staggered seating to lessen exposure and to follow CDC and SCDHEC recommendations. However, rescheduled performances from the 2019-2020 season will retain tiered seating and tickets previously sold have been reallocated to comply with reduced capacity seating. To view the seating chart visit: NewberryOperaHouse.com/Shows-And-Events/Seating-Map.

Visit NewberryOperaHouse.com to see performance’s on sale now. Several of these early performances have been rescheduled from the spring and have limited availability. For tickets, call the Box Office at 803-276-6264 or visit NewberryOperaHouse.com.

Everyone is optimistic about the future, but know that more dates could change as this situation is fluid. The Newberry Opera House can’t wait to welcome guests, ambassadors, part time staff, and the artists back to the Newberry Opera House.

This grand Victorian lady was built in 1881, she has withstood tornadoes, the wrecking ball, and yes, pandemics. She has been here before and she knows what to do. Here’s to another 140 plus years.