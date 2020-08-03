Kursten Long Crowned Young Miss South Carolina 2020

POMARIA — The Little Miss and Teen Miss South Carolina Pageant was recently held in Hartsville with 88 contestants from across South Carolina competing during the week.

Kursten Long, of Pomaria, the daughter of Kurt and Melissa Long, was crowned Young Miss South Carolina 2020. She is a rising seventh grader at Mid-Carolina Middle School and is involved in many community related activities. Long received a $3,000 savings bond and will travel the state this year representing the pageant. Little Miss South Carolina promotes community service, academics and friendships.

Over $30,000 in scholarships were awarded along with other prizes during this year’s pageant. The pageant also presented a check for over $29,000 to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

For more information, visit the pageant website at www.littlemisssc.com.