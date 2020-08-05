2020 Newberry Oktoberfest canceled

NEWBERRY — In accordance with recommendations from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the City of Newberry’s annual Newberry Oktoberfest, originally scheduled for October 3, 2020, has been canceled.

A Virtual Newberry Oktoberfest is expected to run in its place September 20 through October 3 at www.newberryoktoberfest.com. This is being done in the interest of public health and that of the community, according to the City of Newberry.

The SCDHEC recommends following the CDC recommendation of closing large community events to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks.

CDC Guidance regarding mass gatherings:

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.”

Therefore, the CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events throughout the United States.

“After extensive research and study of documents for reopening festivals and events from AccelerateSC, SCDHEC, the CDC, and the Event Safety Alliance, the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation, and Tourism office recommended canceling the Newberry Oktoberfest. The decision to cancel the event was not taken lightly as the Newberry Oktoberfest is a cornerstone of programming for our department and tourism for the City of Newberry. Holding a festival during a global pandemic presents many challenging issues, many which were impossible to overcome in a real world setting, and the city wouldn’t want to host something that will directly affect our citizens as well as those who would normally visit us from neighboring areas in a negative way. This year has been a heartbreaking year for the community focused special events we typically take pride in hosting. However, it is for that same community we serve through these events, we now seek to protect,” said Tourism & Events Manager Mary Alex Kopp, the festival’s lead organizer.

Although the traditional festival will not be taking place, a Virtual Newberry Oktoberfest will take place at www.newberryoktoberfest.com September 20 through October 3. This online festival will include several free-to-enter contests with prizes, Virtual Vendor Fair, Virtual Kindertown, and Taste of Oktoberfest. More information about the virtual festival and how folks can participate will be announced soon at the festival website.

According to SCDHEC, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, SCDHEC recommends the following basic, actions to help you stay healthy:

• Washing your hands.

• Wearing a cloth mask when in public while social distancing (remain six feet apart).

• Covering your cough and sneeze.

• Appropriately disposing of tissues and other items that you’ve used to cover your sneeze or cough.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Avoid close contact – use social distancing, avoid handshakes and close, physical contact.

Most importantly, to avoid infecting others, SCDHEC recommends staying home if you have risked exposure, are feeling ill, or know you are sick, except to get medical care. Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. These options are available to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in South Carolina. In order to access the free consult, use the promo code COVID19.

• MUSC Health Virtual Urgent Care.

• McLeod Telehealth.

• Prisma Health Virtual Visit.

• Roper St. Francis Healthcare Virtual Care.

The City of Newberry’s number one priority is always the health and safety of its citizens, employees, volunteers and guests. Should there be further recommendations from local, state or federal health officials, the city will communicate scheduling changes to impacted events and programming.