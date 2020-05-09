Cardenas receives DAISY Award

NEWBERRY — In a smaller than usual ceremony, Newberry County Memorial Hospital presented the first quarter DAISY Award to Patty Cardenas, RN.

“The presentation was very low key, due to the current situation. Only staff who are frontline patient care were present,” said Brenda Williams, director of the Foundation/Marketing at NCMH.

Cardenas works in the Intensive Care Unit at NCMH and cares for their sickets patients, according to Williams.

“Definitely very fitting that during this pandemic she is being recognized with this award,” Williams said.

All the nominations for the DAISY Award are presented to the DAISY Team judges without names. Cardenas was selected because of what the family member of a patient said.

“Patty is perhaps the most caring nurse I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. She was my mom’s nurse on Tuesday, Jan 7. After many hours of waiting for word from the doctor, she called his office and reminded him he needed to see my mother. Other times, during the day, she was so empathetic. I felt she deep down cared about us on a human level, not just a job function. She and Dianne are a great team,” the family member wrote.

Meg Davis, chief nursing officer (CNO) and Kay Traylor, director of Inpatient Services, said Cardenas is a very calm, soft spoken person and she definitely builds a rapport with her patients and their loved ones.

Meg Davis, RN, BSN, CNO presents Patty Cardenas, RN, with the Daisy Award. Pictured, left to right, Cardenas and Davis. The first quarter DAISY Award at Newberry County Memorial Hospital went to Patty Cardenas. Pictured, left to right, Kay Traylor, RN; Patty Cardenas, RN; Meg Davis, RN, BSN, CNO.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com