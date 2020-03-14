LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Over the weekend, in conjunction with the Town of Little Mountain, the Mid-Carolina High School football program held their second annual Pigskin BBQ Cook-Off.

Competitors from across the state fired up their cookers with their sites set on winning the top prize.

At the time this article was written, Mid-Carolina Football Coach Chris Arnoult said he does not know the final amount of money raised from the competition, but is anticipating it to be more than last year.

He said money raised from the Cook-Off will allow Mid-Carolina to move forward with making improvements to their program.

Arnoult added that he was pleased with the weather and overall turn out — he said they plan to hold the cook off again next year.

“We probably had, I’m guessing 350-400 people come through there — which is probably about 150 more than last year. I thought it was a big success. All the cook teams were really excited about the way it was run and having the athletes there to help them throughout the day. Just want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting us,” Arnoult said.

Ribs

• First Place: Tail Gater Hater — Pitmaster Glen Lee

• Second Place: Swine-O’s — Pitmaster Greg Threadgill

• Third Place: Piggy Fins BBQ — Pitmaster Jeremy Smith

• Fourth Place: Chicka-Pigga-Moo — Pitmaster Warren Davis

• Fifth Place: One Eyed Pig — Pitmaster Kenny Shields

Butts

• First Place: Bucky’s Bar-B-Que — Pitmaster Wayne Preston

• Second Place: Chicka-Pigga-Moo — Pitmaster Warren Davis

• Third Place: Blazing Bullets Barbeque — Pitmaster Ken Hilliard

• Fourth Place: Pimp My Pig — Pitmaster Dean Price

People’s Choice Winner

• Hugh’s-Que —Pitmaster Hugh Hadsock

Top competitors received a trophy and cash prize for placing during the competition. The first place winner received a trophy and $1,250 (and free entry into next year’s event); second place received a trophy and $750; the third place winner received a trophy and $250; and the fourth place winner received a trophy. The People’s Choice Award winner was also awarded a trophy and $250.

Team One Eyed Pig, center, received fifth place in Ribs during the Pigskin BBQ Cook-Off. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. https://newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9152.jpg Team One Eyed Pig, center, received fifth place in Ribs during the Pigskin BBQ Cook-Off. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Fourth place in Ribs went to Team Chicka-Pigga-Moo, center. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. https://newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9154.jpg Fourth place in Ribs went to Team Chicka-Pigga-Moo, center. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Team Piggy Fins BBQ, center, received third place in Ribs. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. https://newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9157.jpg Team Piggy Fins BBQ, center, received third place in Ribs. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Second place in Ribs went to Team Swine-O’s, center. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. https://newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9160.jpg Second place in Ribs went to Team Swine-O’s, center. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Team Tail Gater Hater took home first place in Ribs. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. https://newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9162.jpg Team Tail Gater Hater took home first place in Ribs. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer For Butts, Team Pimp My Pig, center, finished in fourth place. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. https://newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9163.jpg For Butts, Team Pimp My Pig, center, finished in fourth place. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Team Blazing Bullets Barbeque, center, took home the third place prize for Butts. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. https://newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9165.jpg Team Blazing Bullets Barbeque, center, took home the third place prize for Butts. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Team Chicka-Pigga-Moo, center, also took home second place in Butts. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. https://newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9167.jpg Team Chicka-Pigga-Moo, center, also took home second place in Butts. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Team Bucky’s Bar-B-Que, center, took home the first place prize for Butts. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. https://newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9169.jpg Team Bucky’s Bar-B-Que, center, took home the first place prize for Butts. They are pictured with Chris Arnoult, left, and Elaine Latten and Steve Meadows, right. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The People’s Choice winner was Hugh’s-Que. Team Hugh’s-Que is pictured with Chris Arnoult (center right) and Steve Meadows (far right). https://newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9172.jpg The People’s Choice winner was Hugh’s-Que. Team Hugh’s-Que is pictured with Chris Arnoult (center right) and Steve Meadows (far right). Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Zeb Reid gets ready to devour his barbecue. https://newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Zeb.jpg Zeb Reid gets ready to devour his barbecue. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Two Butts & A Beard were ready to serve their barbecue to the community. https://newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_ButtsBeard.jpg Two Butts & A Beard were ready to serve their barbecue to the community. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Traci and Doug Collier enjoy their samples of barbecue. https://newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Collier.jpg Traci and Doug Collier enjoy their samples of barbecue. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Hugh Hadsock (Hugh’s-Que) is ready for cook off attendees to try his barbecue. https://newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Hugh.jpg Hugh Hadsock (Hugh’s-Que) is ready for cook off attendees to try his barbecue. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com