LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Over the weekend, in conjunction with the Town of Little Mountain, the Mid-Carolina High School football program held their second annual Pigskin BBQ Cook-Off.
Competitors from across the state fired up their cookers with their sites set on winning the top prize.
At the time this article was written, Mid-Carolina Football Coach Chris Arnoult said he does not know the final amount of money raised from the competition, but is anticipating it to be more than last year.
He said money raised from the Cook-Off will allow Mid-Carolina to move forward with making improvements to their program.
Arnoult added that he was pleased with the weather and overall turn out — he said they plan to hold the cook off again next year.
“We probably had, I’m guessing 350-400 people come through there — which is probably about 150 more than last year. I thought it was a big success. All the cook teams were really excited about the way it was run and having the athletes there to help them throughout the day. Just want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting us,” Arnoult said.
Ribs
• First Place: Tail Gater Hater — Pitmaster Glen Lee
• Second Place: Swine-O’s — Pitmaster Greg Threadgill
• Third Place: Piggy Fins BBQ — Pitmaster Jeremy Smith
• Fourth Place: Chicka-Pigga-Moo — Pitmaster Warren Davis
• Fifth Place: One Eyed Pig — Pitmaster Kenny Shields
Butts
• First Place: Bucky’s Bar-B-Que — Pitmaster Wayne Preston
• Second Place: Chicka-Pigga-Moo — Pitmaster Warren Davis
• Third Place: Blazing Bullets Barbeque — Pitmaster Ken Hilliard
• Fourth Place: Pimp My Pig — Pitmaster Dean Price
People’s Choice Winner
• Hugh’s-Que —Pitmaster Hugh Hadsock
Top competitors received a trophy and cash prize for placing during the competition. The first place winner received a trophy and $1,250 (and free entry into next year’s event); second place received a trophy and $750; the third place winner received a trophy and $250; and the fourth place winner received a trophy. The People’s Choice Award winner was also awarded a trophy and $250.