NEWBERRY — Eighth-ranked North Greenville defeated #29 Newberry 5-0 Wednesday night in a non-conference baseball match-up.

The Wolves’ best chance came in the seventh when Nick Butler would single, and then Aidan Baur would draw a walk to put two runners on with just one out. The Crusaders would go to the bullpen and get out of the jam.

Jack Harris, Butler, Baur, and Dalton Lansdowne each had singles for Newberry. Joe LaFiora (0-1) took the loss allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out three in four innings of work.

Courtesy of Newberry College