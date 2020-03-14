NEWBERRY — A Columbia man has been charged with attempted murder following a domestic incident, which occurred on Wheeland School Road in Prosperity on March 8.

Joseph Michael Watson, 20, of 1909 Nearview Avenue, Columbia, was taken into custody after deputies responded to the above location, in reference to a domestic incident.

In addition to attempted murder, Watson is also being charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office police report, officers located a victim at a residence in Lexington County.

The victim stated, according to the report, that she and the subject, identified as Watson, were having issues and began seeing other people. The report continued to state that Watson and the victim were inside the victim’s vehicle on Wheeland School Road. When the victim exited the residence, Watson went through the victim’s phone and saw she was talking to other people. Watson became upset, according to the report, and started chasing the victim through the yard. He then struck the victim on the back and back of her head, according to the report.

In an attempt to get away from Watson, the victim got into her vehicle, left the residence and headed toward Lexington County. Watson got into his vehicle and began to follow her, according to the report. It was during this time that Watson began firing a weapon, the report stated. The victim believed Watson was shooting the weapon in the air, according to the report.

While at a stop sign, Watson pulled up beside the victim and displayed the weapon to the victim, according to the report.

The reported further stated that after passing through the stop sign, the victim heard more gun shots. Once in Lexington County, the victim made a sharp right turn into a driveway, in an attempt to hide from Watson — at this time the victim struck a dirt bank.

Watson told the victim he was going to kill her — the victim talked to Watson trying to calm him down, the report stated. Watson then told the victim that he was not going to kill her. The victim advised Watson to leave and that law enforcement was on the way — Watson proceeded to leave the area.

A witness to the victim told deputies he witnessed Watson chasing the victim and pulling a weapon from his vehicle, according to the report. He observed the victim and Watson go two separate ways — the witness also observed Watson following the victim in their respective vehicles.

The report stated that due to the nature of the call, County Control advised the Richland County Sheriff’s Office to be on the look out for Watson’s vehicle. Richland deputies located Watson’s vehicle at his residence.

Richland County deputies located Watson where he was then taken into custody — he was later escorted to the Newberry County Detention Center.

A black Smith and Wesson 38 with five spent rounds and a black Glock 26 was seized, according to the incident report.

Watson remains in custody at the Newberry County Detention Center.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com