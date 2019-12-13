NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Agent Lindsey Brown is the 2019 Agent of the Year for the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS).

The award was presented by South Carolina Department Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services Director Jerry Adger in a ceremony held recently in Columbia.

Brown has been a SCDPPPS Probation/Parole Agent for five years in the Agency that employs 700 people and supervises more than 28,000 criminal offenders in South Carolina.

The nomination form for Agent of the Year said, “takes tremendous pride in the Newberry office. She is knowledgeable in all aspects of her duties and, more important, she always strives to do what is right. Agent Brown goes out of her way to cover shifts, staying late, assisting with home visits in our county and surrounding counties. She is committed to keeping our office held to a high standard.”

An additional honor was bestowed on Brown this week when the Alston Wilkes Society presented the Mark Hart Probation and Parole Agent of the Year award to her. The Alston Wilkes Society’s mission is provide offenders and former offenders the tools they need to become productive citizens.

Mark Hart, for whom the Agent of the Year Award was named for, was an SCDPPPS Agent in the Spartanburg County office who died of cancer.

Brown is from Concord, N.C., where she graduated from Central Cabarrus High School in 2010 where she was an All-Conference softball standout and 2010 Player of the Year for the Vikings. She graduated from Francis Marion University in 2014 where she played an additional four years of college softball. She is the daughter of Daryl and Lena Brown of Concord.

Newberry County Agent Lindsey Brown was recently named 2019 Agent of the Year for the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. Pictured, left to right: Newberry County Agent-in-Charge David Simmons, Agent Lindsey Brown, Regional Director Molly Leake, Deputy Director for Field Operations Mike Nichols. https://newberryobserv.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Alston-Wilkes-2019.jpg Newberry County Agent Lindsey Brown was recently named 2019 Agent of the Year for the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. Pictured, left to right: Newberry County Agent-in-Charge David Simmons, Agent Lindsey Brown, Regional Director Molly Leake, Deputy Director for Field Operations Mike Nichols. Courtesy photo