NHS students learn about effects of vaping

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Luka Kinard, of High Point, North Carolina, shared his journey with addiction to the students at Newberry High School Tuesday morning. -

NEWBERRY — In an effort to encourage Newberry High School students to make healthier lifestyle choices, 16-year-old Luka Kinard, of High Point, North Carolina, shared his story on his addiction to vaping.

Kinard first started vaping when he was 14 years old.

“I was in the Boy Scouts — tried chewing tobacco for the first time. Didn’t like it at all, actually threw up the first time, but I still continued to do it,” he said.

Wanting to receive validation from those around him, Kinard continued using through the eighth grade and the summer before his freshman year of high school.

“I used chewing tobacco, cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, anything you could think of tobacco,” Kinard said.

The next four years were a clean slate for Kinard — new environment, new teachers, new friends. In elementary and middle school Kinard, an only child, was bullied and he desired to have friendships and companionship from the people around him.

“I wanted recognition from the seniors. They said all you have to do is vape,” he said.

It was then that Kinard began using Juul pods, which he continued to use throughout his freshman year. Kinard was told it did not contain nicotine, that it was just water — he was also told it was healthier than smoking and a great way to quit.

Kinard began receiving recognition and validation, but like any teen, stress began to get the best of him.

“I let stress overtake me. I needed that instant gratification, that relief. If I didn’t have it I was going to lose my cool. One Juul pod is equivalent to 20 cigarettes worth of nicotine, or one pack of cigarettes — I was doing four pods a day,” Kinard said.

Kinard also found out just how expensive Juul pods could be.

“At the time, I remember I spent $150 a week. I was broke — I sold my shoes, sold my clothes, my belongings, sold my mom’s jewelry. I sold anything and everything I could put a price tag on just so I could get that validation of my addiction — so I could get that fix,” he said.

Vaping was slowly beginning to take over Kinard’s life. A teen who used to be a straight-A student, who played sports, was now failing classes with his lowest grade being a seven. The only time he wasn’t vaping was when he was asleep or in the shower.

Going into his sophomore year, Kinard didn’t think he had a problem until September 2018 when he had a grand mal seizure.

“Seizures are very scary. You can have permanent brain and nerve damage from it afterwards or you can be okay — thankfully I was okay. That’s a near death experience. Normally when we have those we tend to think life is precious and we should treat ourselves better — maybe I should appreciate life more and step away from the bad habits I have,” Kinard said.

Kinard continued to do anything and everything that was bad for him. When people would ask how his health was, or how his recovery was going, he told people ‘shut up, leave me alone.’

“It wasn’t because I didn’t appreciate or love them, it was because I hated myself. I didn’t think I deserved to be on this Earth,” he said.

That October he had a talk with his parents, where they told him he was going to California for eight days for rehab.

“I was there for 39 days and I was so scared. I was a self-destructive person, not just grades and relationships, I was physically destructive. I broke tables, chairs, windows, glass, computers, kicked down the back door, anything that was in my way I would destroy or break,” he said.

When he arrived at rehab, Kinard had to do a strip search to ensure he didn’t have any weapons or drugs on his body.

“As a 15-year-old male in his underwear next to a full grown male with a beard not in his underwear, fully clothed in a dark room — it was a little uncomfortable,” he said.

He also didn’t know when he was going to see his parents again — when Kinard’s mother left, the last thing she said was ‘I love you’ and Kinard did not respond.

Kinard told the students the reality of being in rehab, which included very little privacy, asking permission to do just about anything and only being allowed to talk to your legal guardians.

“The only time you will ever be by yourself is when you’re in the bathroom, and just in case you go to the bathroom they have their ear against the door to make sure you’re not trying to escape or harm yourself,” Kinard said. “You have to ask for water or to use the bathroom. Everything you do is limited by someone else’s ability to say yes or no.”

Kinard had four things he wanted the students to think about as they left the room: You are not alone; take things day-by-day; learn to accept things; and a challenge to find healthier alternatives to substances.

Luka Kinard, of High Point, North Carolina, shared his journey with addiction to the students at Newberry High School Tuesday morning. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Vaping.jpg Luka Kinard, of High Point, North Carolina, shared his journey with addiction to the students at Newberry High School Tuesday morning. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.