NEWBERRY COUNTY — Adriane Morris has been awarded the Good Deed Award from the American Legion Auxiliary, as presented on Tuesday by Donna Lominack, president of Newberry American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24.

Lominack said this award is presented to someone who is under 18 who does good deeds for their community.

“Adriane Morris has been participating in community service since the age of four. Over the past 10 years she has donated and volunteered at over 100 community service events across the state; and put in countless hours of service to make a difference in our community,” Lominack said. “She is so passionate about volunteering that she set up a social media account called BE You (Believe in Yourself): Empowering Youths to Volunteer. This successful account was set up to allow herself and others to register to volunteer.”

Lominack said that at the age of six, Morris started volunteering at a local food bank, and by the time she was eight, she founded her first community service project “Adriane’s Can of Hope.”

“Helping the community one can at a time,” Lominack said.

Morris, who is now 14, has collected over 4,500 canned goods, to date — and has worked countless hours at the food bank. She has also started two other service projects: “Wrap it with Love (benefiting Prisma Health Children’s Hospitals across South Carolina), and “Adriane’s Blankets of Love” (benefiting the Newberry County Animal Shelter).

“Not only does she have these three service projects, she also helps with other service projects such as the Salvation Army, Christmas Cards for Troops, Relay for Life, American Cancer Society, Family Connection, Heart Association, Transitions Homeless Shelter — Columbia, Families Helping Families, just to name a few,” Lominack said.

Donna Lominack, president of the Newberry American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24, presents Adriane Morris the Good Deed Award on behalf of the American Legion Auxiliary.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com