NEWBERRY — Anne Graham, a member of the Newberry American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24, recently received two honors; she was named the Unit Member of the Year for Unit 24, and she was named the State Unit Member of the Year.

“Anne has been an active member since 1988, she retired from the Newberry County Treasurer’s Office as the front desk clerk. She served as president of Unit 24 from 1996 to 1998, and she has been on various committees,” said Donna Lominack, president of Unit 24.

However, Lominack said Graham’s claim to fame is being known as the Poppy Lady of Newberry County.

“She’s held that capacity since 1991, all residents know she will be coming around with her basket of poppies,” Lominack said. “We are lucky to have her as our poppy lady, and I hope she’ll continue to do this for many years to come.”

Lominack ended by congratulating Graham for her recent achievements, which was met with thunderous applause from the members of the Newberry American Legion and the Legion Auxiliary.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com