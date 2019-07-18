NEWBERRY — The Newberry American Legion Post 24 and the Newberry American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24 recognized the young men and women who represented Newberry County in this year’s Boys/Girls State.

This year, nine girls from Newberry County attended Girls State, and six boys attended Boys State from Newberry County — all of which were honored on Tuesday during a Recognition Dinner.

Girls State: Michelle Ruff (Whitmire Community School), Harleigh McLaren (Whitmire Community School), Jordyn Clark (Newberry High School), Summer Harbert (Newberry Academy), Lauren Wilson (Newberry Academy), Michelle Brown (Newberry Academy), Sarah Buford (Newberry Academy), Hannah Cook (Mid-Carolina High School), Grace Lindsay (Governor’s School).

Boys State: Andrew Bunce (Mid-Carolina High School), Austin DeHart (Newberry Academy), Brandon Fowler (Mid-Carolina High School), Ethan Hawkins (Newberry High School), Bobby Inman III (Newberry High School), Zachary May (Newberry Academy).

Girls State

“The 73rd Palmetto Girls State was held during the week of June 9 at Presbyterian College in Clinton. Girls State is a nationwide American and government training program for girls who have just completed their junior year of high school,” said Donna Lominack, president of Newberry American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24. “Through participation, delegates may better understand the function of their government and the responsibilities they will have when they become adults.”

Lominack said this year they had multiple sponsors, which included: Rotary Club of Newberry, Walt McLeod, Sen. Ronnie Cromer, Pomaria Ruritan Club, Newberry Governmental Association, Woodmen of the World Chapter 437, Samsung, Little Mountain Ruritan, Whitmire PTO and American Legion Post 70.

“The members of Unit 24 sincerely hope that each one of you benefited from your participation in the program. We were honored to have each of you represent our Unit and Newberry County, we know you did real well,” Lominack said.

Lominack invited each girl present to come up and say a few words about their experience — Lominack noted that one of the girls not present, Michelle Brown, was on a mission trip with her church in New York.

Grace Lindsay said she has been talking to her mom about going to Girls State for a long time.

“When I found out I wasn’t going to be able to go through Governor’s School, I was really upset, but luckily Newberry had an extra spot for me — I was really excited,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay said during her time there she was elected as a senator from her county, and got to work in the Senate and with the House; during her time they sent two bills to the governor.

“And I was able to sit at Sen. Cromer’s desk, which was an added bonus,” she said.

Michelle Ruff said she met so many amazing girls during her time at Girls State, and they will be friends forever.

“It was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before. I ran for mayor, didn’t get it; I ran for superintendent of education, didn’t get I’m glad I ran, it was a wonderful experience,” she said. “I can’t express how much that week will make a lasting impact on my life. Going in, knowing no one, being out of my element, coming out learning many new things, I view the world around me differently.”

Jordyn Clark said her week at Girls State allowed her to challenge herself, and go outside of her comfort zone.

“At first I didn’t think I’d run for anything, but with support from my counselors and fellow delegates, I ran for a constitutional office,” she said. “My speech wasn’t perfect, because it was off the cuff, and I didn’t have as much practice with public speaking as some of the other girls, but I still did it.”

Clark said she had a lot of ups and downs, but learned a lot.

Summer Harbert said she was honored to be selected, and doesn’t think she’ll forget her experience.

“During the week I met amazing girls from all over the state. I learned so much about government and how it works; I was elected into the House of Representatives,” Harbert said. “Walking down the State House steps with my classmate Austin, that was one of the many unforgettable things from my week at Girls State.”

When Lauren Wilson arrived at Presbyterian College for her week at Girls State, she said she didn’t know what to expect.

“The week was filled with meetings, elections and the greatest girls I’ve ever known. Girls State has shown me that I can do whatever I set my heart to,” she said

Boys State

John Talbot, vice-chairman of Post 24, said they have a great group of boys every year, and this year was no exception.

“They are involved in Beta Club, National Honor Society, band, football, soccer and one is even on a shotgun team,” Talbot said.

Boys State takes place at Anderson University, and Talbot said they were just about at max capacity with the amount of S.C. delegates that were in attendance.

Andrew Bunce said, at first, he wasn’t having a good time at Boys State, he said he lost three city elections back to back to back, and his voice was already going from all the yelling.

“Sitting in my bunk, thinking I wasn’t going to let that be my week,” Bunce said. “I decided to give one more election try, that was the Senate — I lost three city elections, but won that election.”

By the end of the week Bunce said he did not want to leave, adding that he is still in contact with the boys in his city.

Brandon Fowler said at first he was not a big fan of Boys State, but by the middle of the week he started to get more into it.

“I met a lot of new people, people I will be in touch with for a long time. I also learned a lot about my state and my country — I wish I could go back and do it all over again,” he said.

Zachary May said Boys State was one of the best weeks of his life.

“The best part was the quality of friends I made, I’m still in contact with most everyone in my city,” May said.

The Newberry County Boys/Girls State delegates were honored this week by the Newberry American Legion Post 24 and the Newberry American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24. Back Row: Andrew Bunce, Summer Harbert, Grace Lindsay, Jordyn Clark. Front Row: Zachary May, Brandon Fowler, Michelle Ruff, Lauren Wilson. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DSC_0587.jpg The Newberry County Boys/Girls State delegates were honored this week by the Newberry American Legion Post 24 and the Newberry American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24. Back Row: Andrew Bunce, Summer Harbert, Grace Lindsay, Jordyn Clark. Front Row: Zachary May, Brandon Fowler, Michelle Ruff, Lauren Wilson. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger [email protected]