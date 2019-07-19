It’s a second Tuesday at noon, and that means the monthly Senior Luncheon by the City of Newberry is about to start. The Firehouse Conference Center buzzes with conversation from the 55 attendees, tripling their numbers from five years ago.

The Senior Luncheon is just one of many popular offerings by the city Parks, Recreation and Tourism department. Each weekday morning the city Rec. Mobile is averaging 25 youth at city parks for games and fun. The City has successful dodgeball, softball and baseball leagues this summer, and there have been basketball and baseball contests. The Newberry Art Center is adding quilting and sewing to its popular, diverse programming, and the Oakland Tennis Center is gaining in players, classes and leagues. Friday, PRT will show The Lego Movie 2 at Memorial Park at 8:30 p.m.

With all that activity in mind, we’re glad to celebrate July as National Park and Recreation Month as designated by Congress for the many quality of life contributions parks and recreation make. You are most welcome to join in Newberry PRT activities throughout the year or visit any city park.

In business news, we’re glad to welcome the Standard Express Auto Wash on Main Street. Owner Matt Hendrix of Lexington is the grandson of Frank Hutchins, who founded the Frank’s Car Wash chain in Columbia. Matt builds car washes throughout the South as the general manager of the family’s car wash construction company. In addition he decided he wanted to own his own car wash, and we’re glad he picked Newberry as his location. The Standard Express gives a high quality wash and has strong vacuums.

At the Old Newberry Hotel, the new apartments are now complete and beautiful, and all are rented except one, said property manager Gayle Metts. Event venue space will open in the fall. At The Standard on Main, apartments will open September 1, and half of those apartments are already leased, said owner Jon Goldfarb. He’ll be glad to show the apartments to anyone interested.

Beside the Holiday Inn Express, construction has begun on the new Home 2 Suites hotel. Work continues at Starbucks and Firehouse Subs with openings scheduled for the fall. Food Lion has added order-online and pick-up, and many people are bragging on this new service.

Downtown, Party in the Park continues each Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. with live music, food and beverages. And it just feels good to be at the Farmers Market on Saturday mornings with its variety of products and pleasant morning temperatures.

One of my favorite events, the always fun National Night Out will be held at Mollohon Park August 6 from 6-8 p.m. as we celebrate the partnership between the community, police and fire departments and all first responders. This year’s theme is “A Night To Unite.”

Thank you for supporting Newberry events and businesses.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Foster-Senn.jpg

Foster Senn Contributing Columnist