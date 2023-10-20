NEWBERRY — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes of the Northern Midlands will be hosting their 2023 Capture the Flag Golf Challenge on Monday, October 30.

Check-in, alongside the driving range and putting green, will open at 11 a.m., followed by a buffet lunch at 12 p.m.

At 1 p.m., there will be a call to carts and the competitions rules will be explained. The competition will have a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

Each member of the winning team will “capture the flag” and be awarded a custom golf flag commemorating the event.

All proceeds will benefit the FCA in serving communities in Newberry County, Fairfield County and District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties. The FCA provides scholarships and bibles to help others grow their faith and develop life and leadership skills. FCA is a non-profit.

The hole-in-one prize will be a 2023 Buick Encore from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Buick.