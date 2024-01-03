ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, someone you care about or admire could come under scrutiny this week. Whether it is deserved or not, this person will be in the hot seat and can use your support.

TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, you could project an intensity this week that has other people running for cover. Consider adding a little sugar to your presentation. You’ll still get your point across.

GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, make an effort to gain greater control over your finances. Develop a budget and stick to it. Soon you’ll enjoy a new level of financial freedom.

CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, see what is going on with friends this week, as you are likely in the mood to have some fun. You’ll never know what’s on the agenda unless you ask.

LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, you may run into a little interference with a project due to someone’s ego getting in the way. This person seemingly is not a team player and it could affect your plans.

VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22

Visualizing what you want is not a waste of time, Virgo. In fact, it can help you map out a plan of attack to accomplish your goals. Start making a to-do list.

LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, a personal relationship that was derailed will get back on track this week. After some conflicts, it finally seems like you’re both on the same page once more.

SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, do not let it get you down if you’re paired with someone on a project who is not your first choice. Focus on the task at hand and you may find you work well together.

SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, even if your life seems to be a mystery right now, you do not have to figure out all the answers right away. Take time to mull things over.

CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20

Try to put yourself in someone else’s shoes this week, Capricorn. When you’re so focused on your life you may miss how it affects others around you.

AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, start coming up with some new ideas to keep your brain busy. You might need to delve into a different career or a new hobby to challenge yourself.

PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, after some initial upheaval this week, your life starts to calm down a little. There may be one lingering issue that needs to get worked out, but you’ll handle it.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

DECEMBER 31

Gabby Douglas, Athlete (28)

JANUARY 1

Poppy, Singer (29)

JANUARY 2

Taye Diggs, Actor (53)

JANUARY 3

Florence Pugh, Actress (28)

JANUARY 4

Kris Bryant, Athlete (32)

JANUARY 5

Mandip Gill, Actress (36)

JANUARY 6

Rowan Atkinson, Actor (69)