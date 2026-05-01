Newberry College student-athletes honored at Awards Convocation

NEWBERRY — Numerous Newberry College student-athletes were recognized for their scholastic and service achievements at the 2026 Newberry College Awards Convocation at Wiles Chapel.

Fifteen student-athletes were named to the prestigious Bachman Honor Society, which recognizes the top 8% of the graduating senior class.

Augustina Montserrat (field hockey) was named Student Ambassador of the Year, Bryson Counts (football) was named Student Ambassador Rookie of the Year, Antoinet Cheeseboro (women’s basketball) was named the Joe and Jeffrey McDonald Scholarship winner for her community service efforts, Gracie Graham (cheer) received the Dr. L. Grady Cooper Award which recognizes a senior who exemplify the loyalty and devotion to Newberry College and Margarita Roshka (women’s tennis) received the Mary Mildred Sullivan Award which recognizes students of the college community with noble character and hearts of a humble servant, who place service before self-interest.

Bachman Honor Society

Sandra Brennan, Women’s Soccer

Tomie Christofaro, Softball

Wibien Dahmen, Field Hockey

Renee Dorval, Women’s Tennis

John Allen Forrester, Baseball

Katie Hamilton, Softball

Emma Hulsmeyer, Field Hockey

Sydney Marchese, Field Hockey

Augustina Montserrat, Field Hockey

John Parker, Men’s Wrestling

Evan Phillips, Men’s Tennis

Margarita Roshka, Women’s Tennis

Gavin Straub, Men’s Lacrosse

GraceAnn Thompkins, Softball

Lieke Varenkamp, Field Hockey