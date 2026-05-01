Newberry College women’s wrestling recognized by NWCA

NEWBERRY — Last month, the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) has recognized the Newberry College women’s wrestling program among the top academic teams in the nation, as part of its 2026 NCAA Women’s Team Scholar All-America Awards.

Newberry earned a team GPA of 3.5795, placing 24th nationally in the NWCA’s Top 40 team rankings. The honor reflects the program’s continued commitment to excellence both in competition and in the classroom.

The NWCA Team Scholar All-America Awards recognize collegiate wrestling programs that demonstrate outstanding academic achievement across their entire roster. This year’s rankings highlight programs that have successfully balanced the demands of elite athletic performance with high academic standards.

In addition to the team recognition, Newberry student-athletes also earned individual academic honors from the NWCA:

Brittany Gordon, Freshman, Exercise Science

Trinity Halls, Freshman, Biology

Lainey Hooper, Freshman, Biology

Mia Proctor, Sophomore, Health Science

Shyanna Shell, Freshman, Computer Science

Celeste Welch, Junior, Digital Marketing

The NWCA recognized a total of 540 student-athletes from 92 institutions as Scholar All-Americans, underscoring the national scope and competitiveness of the award.

Newberry’s placement among the top programs in the country highlights the continued growth of its women’s wrestling program and its emphasis on developing well-rounded student-athletes.