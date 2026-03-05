Town of Prosperity recognizes employee milestones

PROSPERITY — The Town of Prosperity recognized two employee milestones during the town’s recent council meeting on Feb. 17.

Prosperity Police Department officer Philip Hunter was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant with the department. Hunter’s promotion acknowledges his commitment to public safety, professional excellence, and continued service to the residents of Prosperity.

In addition, Mayor Robert Martin recognized Town Administrator Karen Livingston with a commemorative plaque honoring her 20 years of dedicated service to the Town of Prosperity. Livingston’s leadership and steadfast service has played a vital role in the town’s growth, stability, and day-to-day operations over the past two decades.