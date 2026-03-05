SUBSCRIBE Now or RENEW
Account Login
Register

Town of Prosperity recognizes employee milestones

Kelly Duncan [email protected]
in
Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore, left, recognized Philip Hunter, right, on his recent promotion to Lieutenant with the Prosperity Police Department. Palmore and Hunter are pictured with members of Prosperity Town Council. Courtesy photos

Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore, left, recognized Philip Hunter, right, on his recent promotion to Lieutenant with the Prosperity Police Department. Palmore and Hunter are pictured with members of Prosperity Town Council.

Courtesy photos

Town Administrator Karen Livingston was recognized for her 20 years of service to the Town of Prosperity. Courtesy photos

Town Administrator Karen Livingston was recognized for her 20 years of service to the Town of Prosperity.

Courtesy photos

PROSPERITY — The Town of Prosperity recognized two employee milestones during the town’s recent council meeting on Feb. 17.

Prosperity Police Department officer Philip Hunter was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant with the department. Hunter’s promotion acknowledges his commitment to public safety, professional excellence, and continued service to the residents of Prosperity.

In addition, Mayor Robert Martin recognized Town Administrator Karen Livingston with a commemorative plaque honoring her 20 years of dedicated service to the Town of Prosperity. Livingston’s leadership and steadfast service has played a vital role in the town’s growth, stability, and day-to-day operations over the past two decades.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3122 ext. 1867 or [email protected].

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *