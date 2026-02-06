NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves men’s volleyball team went toe-to-toe with a much more experienced Emmanuel University squad in the program’s first ever home game at Eleazer Arena before falling 3-1.

The Wolves lost two close sets 25-23 and 31-29, rallying to win set three 25-23 before dropping the final set 25-17.

Newberry outblocked Emmanuel 13-10 as Timothy Cox led the way with 3.5 blocks with Carson Kramer and Lucas Nieves each adding three blocks apiece.

Nieves had 13 kills with Cox and Preston Anderson each chipping in with 11 apiece.

The trio of Nieves (17), Cox (14.5) and Anderson (11) also led the Wolves in scoring.

Greyson Crumpton led the Wolves with 36 assists, while Cox (15) and Nieves (13) led Newberry in digs and Ignacio Rodriguez (.273) had the team’s best hitting percentage.

The Wolves return to action Tuesday at North Greenville.