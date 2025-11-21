JEFFERSON CITY, TN – The Newberry College volleyball team wrapped up its 2025 season on the road Friday evening, falling to Carson-Newman 3–1 (16–25, 19–25, 25–22, 21–25) at Holt Fieldhouse. The Wolves finish the year 11–15 overall and 6–12 in SAC play.

Newberry put together a balanced offensive effort, finishing with 49 kills and a .244 hitting percentage as a team. Evie Paalman led the way with 11 kills and four digs, while Jana Price added 10 kills on a .417 clip along with eight digs. Samantha Shaffer chipped in nine kills and five digs, and Carole Ann Hussey contributed eight kills and two block assists.

Setter Annie Dill commanded the attack with 28 assists and two digs, while Giovanna Ravanhani added 17 assists, six digs, and an ace in the 6-2 system. Defensively, the Wolves totaled eight team blocks, highlighted by Madison Watson and Gabby Warren, who each finished with four total blocks, and Hailey Clayworth anchored the back row with 10 digs and an ace.