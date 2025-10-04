NEWBERRY — The undefeated Bulldogs were pushed to their limits on homecoming night, but they escaped with a victory. Newberry(7-0, 1-0 region 4-AAA) defeated Silver Bluff(3-4, 0-1 region 4-AAA) by the score of 22-19 to avoid an upset and remain undefeated on the season.

Newberry came back to Mike Ware Field for Homecoming 2025 on the first Friday in October and had a pre-Halloween scare from the Silver Bluff Bulldogs.

It wasn’t the typical fast pace and uptempo offense that Newberry has displayed all season long, but it was the same result on their opening drive. The offense marched right down the field using their rushing attack and punched it home with a reverse to senior tight end Jamel Howse for a 15-yard touchdown run to give them a 7-0 lead.

Newberry’s defense forced a fumble and recovered it on Silver Bluff’s first offensive drive of the game. Unfortunately, the home team Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage of the turnover and gave the ball right back to Silver Bluff with a red zone fumble of their own. The visiting Bulldogs had a defensive touchdown on the 81-yard scoop and score. They missed the extra point so Newberry still held a 7-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The turnover troubles continued in the second quarter for both teams. Sophomore linebacker Kaden Goff intercepted a pass to end a Silver Bluff drive in the early parts of the second quarter. Newberry wasn’t able to score points off the turnover and their offense struggled for the entire second half.

Newberry’s Dante Howse threw an interception late in the first half to shift momentum back to Silver Bluff which lead to touchdown drive. The visiting Bulldogs drove down the field and their quarterback found a wide open receiver in the corner of the end zone to give them their first lead of the game.

Silver Bluff led 13-7 at halftime and it was the first time this season that Newberry trailed at the half. The visitors came out the half with the ball first on offense and couldn’t capitalize off the momentum that they built before halftime. Newberry forced another fumble.

The misfortune wasn’t just one sided because Kenton Caldwell threw an interception to give the ball right back to Silver Bluff on Newberry’s first offensive drive of the second half. Silver Bluff did take advantage of the turnover this go around, but still couldn’t turn it into points. They drove down the field, but stalled in the red zone and missed the field goal attempt.

Unfortunately, the turnover struggles continued for Newberry as senior wide receiver Jason Dunbar fumbled to give Silver Bluff the ball back after a short catch and run. The home team defense stood strong and forced a turnover in the red zone after Silver Bluff went for it on fourth down instead of attempting another field goal.

Newberry’s offense disastrous performance continued after Caldwell threw another interception to kill a promising drive. Their defense couldn’t bail them out this time after the turnover, and Silver Bluff took a commanding 19-7 after the a long touchdown drive. They visiting Bulldogs couldn’t convert the two-point attempt though.

Caldwell and the offense finally got their act together towards the end of the third quarter and he found his good buddy Jamere Crooks for a 30-yard reception that put them in the red zone as time expired on the clock in the third quarter.

Newberry started final quarter with the ball in the red zone and they used their deadly read option with Caldwell to punch it home for six. The home team now trailed just 19-14 with about 11 minutes left to play.

Silver Bluff’ offense began to feel the pressure and put together a long drive of their own that stalled in the red zone. The visitors got the ball all the way down to the four yard line, but a bad snap pushed the ball back to the 28-yard line. They were able to get some of the yards back, but still failed a long fourth down attempt that set Newberry’s offense with good starting field position.

Newberry then drove the ball down the field and put themselves in position to take the lead on their second consecutive red zone trip. They did just that on second down when Caldwell found Dunbar in the end zone for jump pass that he snagged over two defenders with less than three minutes left to play in regulation.

“I was still mad at myself about the fumble I just had, and the play wasn’t really even called for me but I stayed ready and Kenton found me in the end zone. I just knew I had to make that play to make up,” said Dunbar after the game.

Newberry was successful on their two-point conversion attempt, which gave them a 22-19 lead.

Silver Bluff had one last shot and they gave the Newberry home crowd a scare. They were able to drive the ball down the field and put themselves back in the red zone inside of five yards. Another bad snap from their starting center ended their hopes of an upset as the ball bounced around and Newberry eventually recovered. They ran the clock out and kept their undefeated record alive for another week.

“I learned they can close out tough games. They can go against tough opponents and get down, but find a way to get back in the game. That’s all good things from these games. We are not happy with the way we played but we are happy with the win,” said head coach Cedrick Jeter.

Newberry committed the most turnovers in a game all season, and their offense scored the least amount points in a game so far this season. One of the very positives was BJ Jones returning to the lineup and looking like himself. He didn’t get a bunch of carries as they ease him back into the lineup, but had a long 40-yard run in the first half.

“He[BJ Jones] looked better than I thought he would. I was a little worried about him because he is not quite 100 percent but once he gets back to where he was at then it will make us a better team.We got to get back on track and play they way we are capable of playing,” said Jeter.

Newberry will now hit the road for the next two games before coming back home for their season finale and last regular season game. The Bulldogs will travel to Fox Creek(5-1) on Friday, Oct. 1oth for their second region game.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews