NEWBERRY — Newberry College veterans Dwayne Wright (RB), Keith Desaussure (WR), Devron Williams (LB), and Jalen Stradford (OLB), along with mid-year transfers De’Andre Coleman (WR) and Jaydon Eason (NG) are listed amongst the players to watch South Atlantic Conference.

Wright enters the season with 1,828 career rushing yards in three seasons along with 15 rushing touchdowns and a 5.1 yards per carry average. The versatile back also has 17 career receptions for 157 yards and a score. He enters the season 10th in career rushing yards at Newberry College, 405 yards behind George Taylor (1965-68) for ninth place.

Desaussure has 69 career receptions for 777 yards and two touchdowns. A versatile offensive weapon, he also has 43 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns in his Newberry career and also played quarterback last fall.

Williams led the Wolves in tackles lats season with 51 including 3.5 for loss to go along with a sack, a pass break up and a forced fumble.

Stradford has amassed 92 total tackles including 63 solo, 4.5 for loss and one quarterback sack in his first three seasons at Newberry. He also has four career interceptions, including two last year, with 9 pass break ups and two fumble recoveries.

Coleman, a four-star recruit out of Hueytown High School (Ala.) played one season at Coastal Carolina before transferring to Newberry College this spring.

Eason, who was recruited by Newberry College out of high school, played last year at Catawba, went through spring football with the Wolves and is expected to be a force on the defensive line.

The Wolves were picked to finish seventh out of ten teams in the South Atlantic Conference preseason poll.

Newberry College opens the season September 6th at UVA Wise.