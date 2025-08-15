IRMO, S.C. — The state of South Carolina will have another baseball team headed to the World Series, but this time the Little League World Series. The Irmo Little League baseball team defeated the defending champs from Lake Murray, Florida by the score of 5-4 to advance to Williamsport.

Irmo found themselves trailing 4-0 going into the final inning after a hard fought battle with defending champs from Florida in regional play on Wednesday, Aug. 6th in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Starting pitcher Jacob Brown opened with a pair of walks and then hit his pitch limit after securing one out. They still lead 4-0 when his relief entered the game. His relief pitcher gave up a single, two more walks, one of which was intentional, and two runs to cut their lead down to 4-2.

The Irmo squad got the bases loaded and need a big swing to possibly win it or forced extra innings. Brady Westbrooks stepped up to the plate to clear the bases for a walk-off three-run RBI double that sent them to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Florida was a perfect 3-0 in regional play until last Wednesday’s loss that knocked them out of the tournament. They outscored opponents 26-1 during their three game win streak and had previously defeated South Carolina 14-0 on Sunday, Aug. 2nd. The loss killed any chances of back-to-back champion which hasn’t been done since Tokyo pulled it off in 2012 and 2013.

The Irmo Little League team has made the regional finals several times, but this is their first time advancing. This will also be just the fourth time a team from South Carolina will get to Williamsport and the first time since 2015.

The championship bracket play will begin on August 13 and the World Series finals is set for Aug. 24th. The Seattle Mariners and New York Mets will participate in the Little League Classic on Aug. 17 at Bowman Field in Williamsport as part of the MLB and Little League baseball partnership.

