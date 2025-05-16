NEWBERRY — Newberry High School varsity baseball team keeps their season alive and their playoffs hopes alive with a crucial second round win. The Bulldogs(16-12, 7-5 region 5-AAA) defeated Dillon(8-15, 0-9 region 7-AAA) by the score of 10-7.

The Bulldogs traveled to Dillon, S.C. on Saturday, May 10th to face the Wildcats in an elimination game. Newberry lost to Aynor in the second round of the playoffs by the score of 10-0 on May 8th and needed to win against Dillon to avoid their season coming to an end.

Newberry did just that and will now face Aynor again on Wednesday, May 13th. The Bulldogs will need to win two games against Aynor to advance to the Lower State Championship bracket. The season will end if they were to lose in either of those games. Both games are scheduled for Wednesday with the first game setting to start at 5:00 p.m. Congrats to head coach Dylan Skinner for quickly turning the program around after not making the playoffs last season and finishing the year with a record under .500.

Good luck to the Bulldogs as they continue to fight in the 3A state playoffs.

